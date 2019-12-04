Jason Aldean and His Wife Brittany Have Entirely Different Musical Tastes

Jason Aldean’s music covers a wide range of styles, covering everything from country to pop to R&B. It’s a combination that has worked for Aldean since he kicked off his music career with his self-titled freshman album in 2005, long before he knew his wife, Brittany Aldean. But it’s a good thing the country music superstar uses more than one influence in his music, since there aren’t a lot of musical styles that he and his wife enjoy together.

“She hates Guns N’ Roses and stuff like that,” Aldean told Taste of Country. “She likes Boyz II Men and Brian McKnight … our kind of meet in the middle is ’90s. Because I love ’80s and ’90s, I was a child of the ’80s, she was a child of the ’90s so we kind of meet in the middle.”

Brittany might like all of the songs on Aldean’s latest album, 9, but there is one that was her clear favorite, and it happens to be one that leans more towards her favorite kinds of music.

“‘Got What I Got,‘ that’s my wife’s favorite song,” Aldean told Music Row. “I never shy away from the fact that my influences are all over the place, from blues to R&B, hip-hop, rock, country, whatever. It’s just got this R&B feel, and almost sounds like it’s going to be like a Boyz II Men song when it first comes in, and with the drums on it.”

Aldean referenced some of his favorite music – rock – for his current single, “We Back.”

“Putting out ‘We Back’ as the first single, we had recently put out songs that were lyrically really tight like ‘Drowns The Whiskey,’ ‘Any Ol’ Barstool,’ and ‘You Make it Easy,’” said the singer. “Then here we come with ‘We Back,’ which, it is what it is. It’s an up-tempo banger. Lyrically, I don’t know that anybody will ever say it’s a great song. But I feel like those big tempos are such a big part of what we do.

“It’s a sound that we created and brought into the country music format,” he continued. “That’s kind of our spot in country music. It’s been a minute since we’ve had that out, and it’s got some attitude to kick off the record.”

Aldean will hit the road early next year on his We Back Tour with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green. Find tour dates, and order 9, by visiting JasonAldean.com.

