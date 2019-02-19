Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Bids Emotional Farewell to Former House

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, bid an emotional farewell to the house she has shared with the singer and their son, Memphis, for the past few years.

“Tonight we said goodbye to our home for the past three years,” Brittany wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of their former residence. “The home where we brought our first baby, where the dog that I loved more than words spent his last years, where I had my first baby shower, numerous parties just because and built a fish tank that housed so many of my ‘angels’ (as I call them). I know there’s so much that the future holds in other places, but to me, this house was so special… and always will be [heart emoji].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later, Brittany shared another post, of her and her husband, in front of the construction site of their new home.

“Now that I’ve posted my emotional/hormonally charged feelings for the night, here’s a pic of us visiting our new house today and needless to say we are excited,” Brittany said. “So many questions about it all… so here we go! This is our dream home which we decided to build about a year ago. It will be WAY more kid friendly (room placement, etc.).

“It’ll be done next year and we are in a temporary home until then,” she continued. “Our fish tank is staying with our old home and the new owners. I will miss them so much but they are in good hands … We are excited for what the future holds as far as the home goes … but for now, we are focusing on having baby number 2. Little Navy baby… You can come out anytime bc mommy is READY.”

The Aldeans previously revealed they were selling their castle-inspired home, after they discovered Memphis was going to be a big brother to Navy Rome.

“And so our new journey begins… we’ve decided to build our dream home in Tennessee,” Brittany wrote on social media. “Looking at the land it’s hard not to envision a place where our babies will run, laugh and play with each other for so many years to come… I can hardly wait to hear those little feet running down the halls.”

Brittany is reportedly due in the middle of February. The family will have a few months to adjust to their new member before Aldean hits the road for his Ride All Night Tour, which kicks off on April 12.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jeff Kravitz