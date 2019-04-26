Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Boasts About ‘Mom Moves’ During NFL Draft Party

Jason Aldean recently enjoyed a party at his own Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, with his wife, Brittany Aldean, sister Kasi Williams, and her fiancée, Chuck Wicks. Brittany just shared a new photo of their night out, along with a humorous caption about her favorite part of the evening.

“Such a great time watching the draft,” Brittany shared on Instagram. “And even better times on the dance floor. #mommoves.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aldean also shared a few photos of the night on Instagram, including one of the famous couple together.

Aldean opened his Kitchen + Rooftop Bar last June, so fans would have another option for a fun place to go in the bustling downtown of Music City.

“Nashville is thriving right now, and it’s just a good time to be in Nashville, a good time for businesses like that, and having a place for people to go and have fun,” Aldean told CMT. “If there’s one thing I like to do other than music, it is to have fun. So, if nothing else, I’ve got a cool place to go if I want to go downtown.”

Date nights are likely rare for the Aldeans, since they have 1-year-old Memphis and infant Navy at home, and are also working on construction of their massive new home. The property will have plenty of space for Aldean to do one of his favorite hobbies – hunting – even though his wife isn’t a fan.

“We’ve just come to the point where we just have to agree to disagree because I’m like, ‘I don’t agree with you hunting,’” Brittany said on Caroline Hobby’s Get Real podcast. “He enjoys it, and it’s something that him and his dad used to do. So it’s just to the point where he doesn’t talk about it. It’s like it doesn’t exist because I’ll go crazy.”

While Brittany has hinted that she might like another child, the singer, who has two daughters from his first marriage, insists that they are done.

“I have zero plans to do that,” he said of adding to his family. “I’m good. I think at this point, this is number four for me, and I got 15, 11, a one year old, and one that’s cooking, so to me, four healthy kids, I would feel blessed to have that. I’m good, and my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again either, so I think we’re good.”

Photo Credit: Getty/Jeff Kravitz