Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Adopt Adorable New Puppy Named Saint

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, have adopted an adorable new puppy! Brittany shared a video on social media of the new family member, named Saint, being welcomed into his forever home.

“So I wanted the other one as well, but my husband wouldn’t let me. But he got adopted, ” Brittany said before picking up her puppy and speaking soothingly to him. “Welcome home. You’re gonna have the best life. I’m gonna make sure of it. I promise.”

Brittany previously revealed they were adopting another dog, and asked for help in choosing their new dog’s name

“Y’all…we have a new baby boy,” Brittany posted. “We rescued him from @strayrescuestl [raised hands emoji]. His brothers and sisters were all found in a drain pipe on an extremely hot day in St Louis [broken heart emoji]. There are 7 pups still waiting to be adopted – check out their page and give a loving home to our baby’s siblings or any of their other amazing doggies! [heart emoji] (We don’t have a name yet… so feel free to give us ideas).”

Aldean just announced his ninth studio album, appropriately called 9, would be released on Nov. 22.

“Early on I always thought if we ever got to make nine albums, I’m going to call it 9,” Aldean said in a statement about the record. “It was my baseball number growing up, and it’s just kind of always been my lucky number. I remember cutting the first album and thinking ‘that’s forever away,’ and now here we are. I don’t know, it’s really special we made it this far – so, it’s more for me than anybody else – but, it means a lot.”

“When I came into country music and made my mark, it was with a banger,” Aldean continued, speaking of the record’s debut single, “We Back.” “But we haven’t put out a lot of that stuff over the last couple years. So we got this song and to me it just says what it says: ‘Thought we were gone, but you’re wrong – now it’s on.’”

9 is currently available for pre-order. Four tracks are already available, including the debut single from the project, “We Back.”

