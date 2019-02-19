Jason Aldean Throws Surprise Birthday Party for Wife Brittany’s 31st

Brittany Aldean rang in her 31st birthday on Tuesday, June 19, celebrating with a surprise party organized by husband Jason Aldean.

Brittany used Instagram to share the day with her followers, posting a snap of herself and Jason posing with a group of friends.

“Thanks to these amazing friends for making my 31st special,” she wrote. “And to my hubs for setting it all up…. awesome surprise, babe.”

Jason also shared a birthday post dedicated to his wife on Instagram Tuesday, posting a selfie of the two along with a message.

“Happy bday to this hot mama,” he wrote. “I’m a lucky man to get to spend my life with you.”

The celebration came after the couple had taken a trip to Nassau, Bahamas, with Brittany sharing multiple photos from the pair’s vacation on Instagram.

One day after Brittany’s birthday, Jason celebrated the grand opening of Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, his entertainment venue on Lower Broadway in Nashville.

Aldean surprised fans by performing a free concert at the venue, with both the Georgia native and his wife documenting the night on their Instagram stories.

The bar held its soft opening during CMA Fest in Nashville a couple weeks ago, but Wednesday marked the official unveiling.

“When I moved to Nashville twenty years ago,” Jason said, via ABC Radio, “Lower Broadway was older honky tonks and little souvenir shops that you could go in and get a cowboy hat and a shot glass.”

Aldean’s bar puts him in the company of other country stars including Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton, all of whom have bars on Lower Broadway.

“You’ve got the FGL boys and Blake and Dierks and all those things are popping up now,” he said. “And I think it’s cool for fans. You know, they come in and they get to in to go in the FGL House and see FGL memorabilia. They can come in my place and see all of our stuff.”

As evidenced by the grand opening Wednesday, he and Brittany both plan on spending time at Nashville’s newest honky tonk.

“Not only I can go with my friends and hang out and have a good time,” he shared. “It’s like the same reason I play shows. I want to see people having fun and having a good time.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean