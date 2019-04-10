Jason Aldean’s Son Memphis Plants Kiss on Baby Navy in Adorable New Photo

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, are parents to two kids together — 1-year-old son Memphis and daughter Navy, who was born in February.

The two tiny tots have already done plenty of bonding, with Brittany sharing new photo evidence of their sweet connection on Instagram over the weekend.

The cute new snap finds Memphis planting a kiss on his baby sister’s head, with both kids gazing at the camera and showing off their matching blue eyes.

“He thinks she requires 100 kisses a day,” Brittany wrote.

Jason and Brittany were in Las Vegas over the weekend to attend the ACM Awards, where host Reba McEntire made a joke about the couple reproducing during her opening monologue.

“When he won Entertainer of the Year in 2017, his wife Brittany had a baby,” she said. “He won again in 2018, she had another baby. I can just hear Brittany saying, ‘Honey, if you win tonight, can we just cuddle?’”

While the Entertainer of the Year honor ultimately went to Keith Urban, Jason has stated in the past that he and Brittany are pretty much done having kids.

“This is number four for me, and I got 15-, 11-, a 1-year-old, and one that’s cooking, so to me, four healthy kids, I would feel blessed to have that,” he said in January. “I’m good, and my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again either, so I think we’re good.”

Brittany opened up about life as a mom while speaking to Country Living.

“Becoming a mom in general has been kind of a shock, just because our lifestyle is so busy,” she said. “[Jason] is on the road a majority of the year so I’m just used to going along with him and traveling, and kind of doing whatever we want. So when we had kids, everything changed. But being a mom is such an amazing thing.”

She also discussed getting back into shape after having Navy, revealing that things are a bit different this time around.

“I seemed to drop weight pretty easily after having Memphis, but I will say that after the second baby it’s not the same ballgame,” Brittany said. “Things are just different — they’re not falling back into place like they did before. I just feel like I’m holding onto extra weight that I didn’t the first time around.”

The mom of two has been eating healthy and has been able to get back into the gym since welcoming her daughter, and judging by her appearance at the ACM Awards, her fitness journey is well on its way.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean