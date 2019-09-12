Jason Aldean’s Son Memphis Is the Cutest Cowboy Around

Jason Aldean‘s son Memphis is almost two years old, and the toddler is taking more after his famous dad every day.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, Aldean posted an Instagram photo of his son wearing cloud-printed pajamas, accessorizing his look with a black cowboy hat and black cowboy boots, with the toddler striking a pose and gazing off to the side.

“Memphis working on his first album cover pose,” the caption read. “We gotta work on his wardrobe but at least he has the hat and the boots.”

“Dead!” commented Aldean’s sister, Kasi Wicks. “seriously, couldn’t look more like you.”

The Georgia native’s oldest child, daughter Keeley, added, “I can’t.”

Aldean’s wife, Brittany, also shared a pair of photos of Memphis in his country getup, the first a shot of the 1-year-old casually strutting around the house.

“My little superstar in the making,” the proud mom wrote.

The second was a close-up that Brittany captioned, “Excuse me while I cry thinking of all the little girls I’m gonna have to heisman off my baby.”

While Memphis may be preparing for his eventual country music debut, his dad is preparing to release his ninth studio album, appropriately titled 9. The album will be released on Nov. 22, and Jason shared the first single, “We Back,” this week.

“I’m excited. I mean we’ve been working really hard on this record and I’m really excited about it, as everybody always is when they have a new album that’s coming out,” the father of four told PopCulture.com. “I feel like this is a really, really great record, from top to bottom. When I turned it into the label, I told them, ‘Man, you know, I hate going in and saying this is the best thing I’ve ever done, ’cause I feel like that’s pretty cliché for everybody to say when they turn in a new record, but I really feel like there’s something pretty special about this one.

“I’m excited that finally at least some of the songs are coming out so people can finally hear them,” he continued. “We start recording these things and we’re living with them for months and months before anybody else gets a chance to hear them. So, even though I love them and I think they’re great, nobody else has heard them yet. So I’m excited that it’s finally out there, at least a few songs. And people are getting a chance to hear ’em and then the full album will drop November 22nd.”

