Jason Aldean Celebrates Son Memphis Turning 2 Years Old With Adorable Photos

Jason Aldean’s oldest son, Memphis, turned two years old on Sunday, Dec. 1. The singer celebrated the milestone by sharing a series of adorable photos of the toddler, taken throughout the year, including one with his famous father, and one with his little sister, Navy.

“Happy Birthday to my lil man today,” Aldean wrote on social media. “Hard to believe he is already 2 years old. This kid has brought so much happiness into our family’s life over the last couple years and I can’t imagine life without him now.”

Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, also celebrated her son’s big day with a picture of Memphis wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt.

“HAPPY 2nd BIRTHDAY MY BEAUTIFUL BOY!!!” Brittany wrote. “I tear up just about every time I look at you because I can’t believe god blessed me with such an amazing little guy. Thank you for making me a Mama and showing me the best kind of love…You are my world angel.”

Memphis might be only 2 years old, but he is already understanding some of what his dad does for a living.

“He’s getting to the point now where if he hears one of my songs come on, he knows,” Aldean previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “He knows Dada sing. That’s what he says. He’s starting to put it together. In his room we have pictures. There’s one of me and Luke [Bryan]’s got one in there. We have this pictures of people blown up and I had everybody sign them to him, and so they’re hanging behind his crib.

“He’s gotten to the point,” he added, “he sees me at home and then he seems me with the hat and everything and he’ll be like, ‘Dada, dada too.’ He hasn’t quite figured it out, but he knows that I’m both of those guys.”

Aldean will kick off his We Back Tour in January, where he will be joined on the road by his family, especially since he just designed his bus to accommodate his children. Purchase his latest album, 9, and find tour dates by visiting JasonAldean.com.

