Jason Aldean’s ‘SNL’ Performance Released to Benefit Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Country megastar Jason Aldean will be using his Saturday Night Live performance from Oct. 7 as a way to raise money for the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting victims.

A week after the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, Aldean took to the SNL stage following the domestic terrorist attack on Oct. 1 to sing Tom Petty’s powerful track, “I Won’t Back Down.”

You can download or stream our performance of “I wont back down” from @nbcsnl right now and all the proceeds will go to the Direct Impact Fund to help the victims and their families of the Las Vegas shooting. #vegasstrong A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

As a performance that moved audiences, the 40-year-old is now releasing the track across digital retailers and streaming services to benefit more than 500 victims.

Aldean also released “We Won’t Back Down” t-shirts, selling for $35 on his official website. All proceeds will go toward the Direct Impact Fund to benefit victims of the massacre.

On the evening of Oct. 1, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on Route 91 Harvest festival concertgoers from his hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. In addition to killing 58 people and injuring 500 more, Paddock took his own life during exchanged gunfire with authorities.

