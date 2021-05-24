Jason Aldean Shares Rare Photo of Oldest Daughter to Mark Major Life Moment

✖

Jason Aldean was a proud dad over the weekend when his oldest daughter, 18-year-old Keeley, graduated from high school, a moment the country star documented on his Instagram page. Aldean shared a photo of Keeley standing on the track at her high school's football field, wearing her graduation gown and multiple honors as she held up her diploma and smiled.

"Hard to believe this kid graduated from high school tonight," the country star captioned the snap. "Really excited to see what the next chapter in life holds for her. Your future is what u make it, so go get em Keeley. We love you!" Aldean shares Keeley and 13-year-old daughter Kendyl with his ex-wife, Jessica Ussery, and 3-year-old son Memphis and 2-year-old daughter Navy with wife Brittany Aldean. Over the past year, he's gotten to spend an unprecedented amount of time with his kids, something he recently told Entertainment Tonight he's been grateful for.

"I have one going to college and two still in diapers. And then I have one that's 13, so it's been great getting the chance to spend some time with them," the Georgia native said, joking, "My wife says she loves having me at home, I don't know if that's actually the case. I think she's probably ready for us to get back on the road. But it's been really cool and, you know, it's allowed us to do some family trips and things like that and get some quality time in with the family."

Aldean added that he's learned to appreciate what he has more than ever before. "You know, it's been a blessing for us and it can be taken away that quick," he said. "I think it has made me appreciate everything that I have way more than I did before."

Keeley will be heading to Belmont University in Nashville in the fall, and it seems possible that she'll follow in her famous dad's musical footsteps. In early 2020, Aldean told Us Weekly that his oldest child was "getting the music bug" after she started playing guitar a few years ago. In 2019, he shared on Good Morning America that thinking about Keeley becoming a musician is "really cool and kind of scary at the same time."

"I had been letting her use one of my old guitars, so for her 16th birthday, instead of a car, I bought her a Les Paul," he shared. "I think she's starting to realize the magnitude of what I've been doing all these years. That's the cool thing about this, if it all ended tomorrow, there's a pretty cool legacy there for my kids to go back and listen to."