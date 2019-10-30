Jason Aldean Reveals the One Career Goal He Has Yet to Achieve

Jason Aldean has accomplished more than most artists. The 42-year-old has sold millions of albums, had numerous No. 1 singles, and sold out some of the largest concert venues in the country. But there are still things he has yet to accomplish in his career, and still wants to achieve, including taking home his first-ever Grammy award.

“Before any of this I was a fan of music and I loved playing music,” Aldean shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “That’s why it all started. And I still do. I still love going out and seeing what we can come up with in the studio. I still enjoy making those records. As far as playing live, that’s always been my favorite part of the whole thing.

“Part of it, I think, is just I’m competitive by nature so it’s like, I see somebody out there doing this, and I want to go do that times two,” he added. “There are still things that I haven’t accomplished that I think would be cool. A Grammy. I’ve never won a Grammy. I’d love to have one of those.”

Aldean may not have won a Grammy, but he’s been nominated four times, including two for Country Album of the Year, for My Kinda Party in 2012, and Night Train in 2014. But even if he never sees one of the coveted trophies sitting on his mantle, the reigning ACM Artist of the Decade will always be grateful for the career he chose.

“The basis of it all, though is that I’m still a fan of music,” Aldean acknowledged. “I didn’t get into this to get famous or make a lot of money or whatever. When I first started this, it was because I love playing music and it was fun and it was a hobby. Then I found out that I was not bad at it and then turned into what it’s become, but that’s not why I got into it originally.

“I guess it would be easy to walk away and not ever have to mess with it again or whatever, but that doesn’t seem very fun either,” he continued. “I still love getting on the bus and going out on the road with my band. I like to see people’s excitement when we show up to play a show. That’s the cool part of it for me.”

Aldean’s upcoming album, 9, will be released on Nov. 22. Pre-order the record at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer