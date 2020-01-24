Jason Aldean Reveals 11-Month-Old Daughter Navy Is Almost Walking

She’s not quite a year old, but Jason Aldean‘s 11-month-old daughter, Navy, is almost walking! The proud father gave an update on his youngest child, revealing how quickly she is growing up, and divulging another milestone she is already hitting as well.

“[She] took a couple of steps the other day,” Aldean told Us Weekly. “We’re getting close to her walking. She’s got two and a half teeth right now, so she’s working on a full set there.”

Aldean will kick off his We Back Tour at the end of January, but he is making it a point to be home more than he used to be, so he can spend time with his wife, Brittany Aldean, as well as both Navy and her big brother, Memphis.

“I’ve made it a point at this point of my career to scale back a little bit and still make sure that I’m out playing shows and doing what I need to do there, but spending a little more time at home too,” Aldean noted. “I think it’s something that I’ve gotten a grip on a little, the older I’ve gotten and the longer I’ve been in the business. I think I’ve finally, after all these years, got it figured out now.”

Aldean, who also shares custody of his two older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, with his former wife, Jessica, is still just as passionate about music as he was earlier in his career, but has found a healthy balance between work and home.

“I still love what I do,” Aldean noted. “I love playing shows and doing my thing, but in the early days of my career where I was playing 200 shows a year and was never at home, that kind of gets rough.”

Aldean recently revamped his bus to be able to take his small children out on the road, but only for some of the dates.

“It gets a little crazy,” Aldean acknowledged. “But in the summer, it’s a little better because we can get them off the bus and let them run around outside, things like that. It’s fun.”

Aldean will be joined on the first leg of his We Back Tour by Morgan Wallen and Riley Green. The summer leg of his We Back Tour will include Brett Young and Mitchell Tenpenny. Find tour dates at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter