Jason Aldean’s Restaurant Sued by Former Employee

Jason Aldean‘s downtown Nashville restaurant, Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, is being sued by a former employee who claimed she was fired after asking management about not being paid overtime.

Court documents obtained by The Blast state that the suit was filed by the law firm Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Cindy Galeano, who says she worked as a cook at Aldean’s establishment from May 1, 2018 to Sept. 5, 2018.

Galeano claims that she often worked more than 40 hours per week, and should have been paid time and a half for her overtime hours, according to federal law, but never was. She says that when she addressed her human resources manager on Sept. 4, 2018 about not being paid overtime, she was fired the next day.

Galeano is suing for money she believes she is owed as well as damages.

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar opened in summer 2018 and is a bar and restaurant on Nashville’s lower Broadway, with the singer joining stars like Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and others who have opened their own downtown bars in recent years.

Aldean isn’t the only country star to be facing a lawsuit in regard to his restaurant, as Blake Shelton‘s Ole Red Nashville location was recently sued by the city of Nashville for adorning its facade with red lights at night.

The suit was filed by Metro Historic Zoning Commission and is against Ryman Hospitality, which owns Ole Red. According to the Zoning Commission a policy passed more than a year ago states that colored exterior lights in historic districts, where Ole Red is, are forbidden.

“Lighting should be concealed or simple and unobtrusive in design, materials, and relationship to other facade or elevation elements,” the policy reads.

Aldean has not commented on the lawsuit.

The singer recently became a father for the fourth time when his wife, Brittany, gave birth to their daughter, Navy Rome, with the infant joining the couple’s son, Memphis, and Aldean’s two daughters from a previous marriage.

“Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world. Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother,” he wrote on Instagram to announce Navy’s birth on Feb. 4. “So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess.”

“We welcomed our daughter Navy Rome into the world today at 12:45pm,” Brittany wrote in her own post. “7lbs 12oz of pure preciousness. We love you so much baby girl!!”

