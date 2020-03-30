Jason Aldean Remembers ‘Amazing Singer’ Joe Diffie After Death From Coronavirus

Jason Aldean is remembering Joe Diffie after Diffie died due to complications from the coronavirus over the weekend. After the news was announced on Sunday, March 29, Aldean used his social media accounts to post the cover of Diffie’s second studio album Regular Joe, which saw the star sitting at a table at a diner holding a coffee mug.

“Man what a week Kenny Rogers and now @officialjoediffie,” he wrote, remembering the late Kenny Rogers before sharing his tribute to Diffie. “This guy was an amazing singer and an even greater person. Such a sad week for the country music world. Joe was always so much fun to be around and I will never forget our Panama City show with @tylerfarr and @therealtracylawrence …We will miss u my friend. Thanks for teaching us how to ‘Diffie’. #1994.”

The Georgia native previously gave a shoutout to Diffie in his song “1994,” singing, “1994, Joe Diffie comin’ out my radio / I’m just a country boy with a farmer’s tan / So help me girl I’ll be your Pick-Up Man.”

“Country music in the mid-’90s was a big influence on my career, and I played all the songs that are referenced in ’94’ back in my club days,” Aldean said when he released the song in 2013. “Joe Diffie was rocking a sick mullet, and he was hotter than ever… just putting out monster hit after monster hit. It totally takes me back to those days, and it makes me smile every time I hear it.”

Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, shared on her Instagram Story that she, Jason and two others remembered Diffie by taking a shot in his honor. Brittany posted a video of the group lifting their glasses as Diffie’s music played and someone proclaimed, “To the pickup man.”

“So sad,” she wrote over the video. “This ones for you Joe.”

Jason reposted his wife’s story and added, “Here is a toast to Joe Diffie and all he gave us! RIP brother!” along with a crying emoji.

Diffie died on Sunday, March 29 at age 61 after being hospitalized last week due to complications from the virus. It was reported on Friday that he had tested positive for the virus and Diffie said in a statement that he was receiving treatment.

