Jason Aldean Releases Title Track of ‘Rearview Town’ as Next Single

Fresh off the success of his No. 1 hit, “Girl Like You,” Jason Aldean has released the title track of his latest album, Rearview Town, as his next single.

“New single #RearviewTown hits country radio today!” Aldean announced.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The song, written by hit songwriters Kelley Lovelace, Bobby Pinson and Neil Thrasher, says “Never thought I’d ever leave it / It ain’t nothin’ what it used to be / Population minus me / On the other side of that dust cloud / Ain’t nothin’ but a rearview town.” Aldean immediately connected with the song, and correctly assumed others would as well.

“Sometimes you have to let go of the things behind you, that have held you down and look forward,” Aldean said. “That’s this song to me and I think a lot of my people have been there in their lives too.”

Aldean is spending a few months at home, getting used to having two small children in the house, since he and his wife, Brittany, recently welcomed home their daughter, Navy Rome. Aldean, who also has two older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, from his first marriage, says four children is enough.

“I have zero plans to do that,” he said of having more children. “I’m good. I think at this point, this is number four for me, and I got 15, 11, a one year old, and one that’s cooking, so to me, four healthy kids, I would feel blessed to have that. I’m good, and my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again either, so I think we’re good.”

“Rearview Town” is the fourth single from his latest record, which means he will likely soon begin work on his next album. But one thing the Georgia native won’t do, at least not yet, is slow down from his busy work load.

“I think for me, what sort of still motivates me is that I’ve been poor,” Aldean shared with PopCulture.com at a media event. “That’s not fun. It’s not fun at all, and it wasn’t that long ago in the grand scheme of things, so I work hard because I love what I do, one, but it’s also like, I want nice things for my family. I want them to have a good life and so a lot of that’s for them.”

Download or stream Aldean’s new single by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin