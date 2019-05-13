Jason Aldean Reflects on Differences Between Memphis and Navy in New Photo

Jason Aldean, along with his wife, Brittany Aldean is the proud dad of 18-month-old son, Memphis, and 3-month-old daughter, Navy. Although both small, the “Rearview Town” singer insists they couldn’t be any more different.

“These two could not be more different! One wild child and one laid back lil mama. This picture tells the whole story!” Aldean wrote, alongside a photo of Memphis chewing on a hairbrush and Navy laying around, looking relaxed, adding the hashtag [I love it].

Brittany chimed in on the adorable photo, praising her entire family.

“My angel babies,” she wrote. “Mems looks like dad, acts like mom. Navy… looks like dad, acts like dad. Love u baby daddy.”

Aldean also took time to honor all mothers on Mother’s Day, including his own.

“Happy Mothers day to all the Moms, Stepmoms and Grandmas out there today!” he wrote, alongside a series of photos, including one of his family. “I am surrounded by some great ones and blessed to have them all in my life.”

Brittany also celebrated Mother’s Day by posting a photo of herself with not only Memphis and Navy, but with Aldean’s older children, Keeley and Kendyl, from his first marriage.

“Blessed,” she simply captioned the photo.

The couple is likely enjoying every minute with their toddler and infant since, according to Aldean, he is done having children.

“I have zero plans to do that. I’m good,” he said at a media event earlier this year. “This is number four for me, and I got 15, 11, a one year old, and one that’s cooking, so to me, four healthy kids, I would feel blessed to have that. I’m good, and my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again either, so I think we’re good. We’re officially out of the game.”

Although Aldean shares custody of his two oldest children, when they are with him, Memphis gets plenty of attention from his older siblings.

“He’s got two older sisters, and they’re his favorite people in the world,” Aldean previously stated. “Every time they come around, he lights up and just wants to hang out with them all the time.”

Aldean is currently on his Ride All Night Tour, with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts. Find dates by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty/ Jason Koerner