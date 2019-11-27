Jason Aldean Praises Lauren Alaina After ‘DWTS’ Finale

Lauren Alaina finished in fourth place on the Dancing With the Stars finale on Monday night, ultimately losing the Mirrorball Trophy to former Bachelorette, Hannah Brown. After the show, Alaina received support from several of her fellow country stars, including Jason Aldean, who shared his thoughts on Instagram. Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean had posted a photo of Alaina in the ballroom and urged fans to vote ahead of the show, and Jason offered a message to Alaina in the comments.

“Great job [Lauren]!” he wrote. “U should be proud. U killed it and represented the country music family really well. They would have voted me off after the first episode.”

Alaina has previously opened for Jason on the road, and he and Brittany had been encouraging their followers to vote for the 24-year-old all season. After Jason’s supportive comment, a few of his fans began joking about the “We Back” singer participating on DWTS, with one wondering whether he would appear on the show in 2020.

“Oh man! Jason you set yourself up for that one,” another fan wrote.

Alaina also received a congratulatory message from previous Mirrorball winner Bobby Bones, who tweeted, “Proud of you [Lauren]!!!!”

During the finale, Alaina and partner Gleb Savchenko danced a freestyle to Luke Bryan‘s “Country GIrl (Shake It for Me),” wearing cowboy hats and boots and earning a perfect score of 30/30 from judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba. The high score also marked Alaina’s first 10 of the season.

On Tuesday, Alaina revealed that she had enlisted Savchenko for the music video for her new single “Getting Good,” sharing the music video during her appearance on Good Morning America.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond