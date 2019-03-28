Jason Aldean Shares New Snap of His Slumbering Kids: ‘Just a Typical Saturday Night’

Jason Aldean‘s Saturday nights have likely gotten a little less wild in recent years, as the country singer and wife Brittany Aldean welcomed son Memphis in December 2017 and daughter Navy in February.

Over the weekend, Jason let his fans on his Saturday evening activities when he shared a photo of two baby monitors watching his two youngest kids sleep, one monitor decorated with a blue “M” sticker for Memphis and the other with a pink “N” for Navy. Judging by the shot, both kids were slumbering peacefully at the moment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just a typical Saturday night these days,” Jason wrote. “Now time for a much needed drink!”

The singer’s fans clearly appreciated the peek into Jason’s life as a dad of young kids, with many commenting on the snap to write that they had experienced something similar.

“Those days go by way to [sic] fast!!” one person wrote. “Enjoy them, and your drink of course, lol.”

A second comment read, “Good dada. Love seeing normalcy in you and your posts Jason.”

“Those are by far the best kind of nights! Hands down!” commented another fan. “Enjoy those well deserved drinks!”

On St. Patrick’s Day, Jason and Brittany left the kids at home to celebrate the holiday at Jason’s bar in downtown Nashville, with Jason proudly declaring on Instagram that he’s “20% Irish baby!!! (according to ancestry.com).”

Along with Memphis and Navy, Aldean is dad to daughters Keeley and Kendyl from a previous marriage.

Last week, Jason and Brittany celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, with each sharing a sweet tribute on social media to their spouse.

Jason shared a black-and-white photo of the two holding hands and walking in the woods, writing, “4 years and counting!! Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful person i know. So thankful i get to spend my life with you.”

Brittany posted a shot from the couple’s tropical wedding with the caption, “Happy anniversary, my love.” The two married in March 2015 during a destination wedding in Mexico. Brittany wore a lace gown by Pnina Tornai and carried a bouquet of colorful flowers while Jason sported a tan suit.

View this post on Instagram Happy anniversary, my love💕 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Mar 21, 2019 at 7:40am PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jasonaldean