Jason Aldean Shares New Photo With ‘Daddy’s Lil Man’ Memphis

Jason Aldean has four kids, but only one mini-me — his son, Memphis, who will turn 2 in December. Earlier this week, the singer looked ahead to his son’s upcoming birthday, sharing that he “can’t believe” he’ll soon be a dad to a 2-year-old boy. Aldean shared the sentiment alongside a photo of himself holding Memphis, who was looking decidedly dapper in a leather bomber jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Nov 25, 2019 at 9:40pm PST

“Daddy’s lil man! Can’t believe he is almost 2 years old. #mydude #memphisaldean,” the proud dad wrote in his caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aldean shares Memphis with wife Brittany Aldean, and the couple is also parents to daughter Navy, who was born in February. Aldean shares his two older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, with his ex-wife.

Like Navy, Memphis is a dead ringer for his dad, and while Brittany might want to try for another baby who looks a little more like her, her husband has pretty much shut that idea down. At an event in Nashville before Navy’s birth, the “We Back” singer told PopCulture.com and other media that he has “zero plans” to have another baby.

“This is number four for me, and I got 15, 11, a one-year-old and one that’s cooking, so to me, four healthy kids, I would feel blessed to have that,” he said. “I’m good, and my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again either, so I think we’re good.”

After baby Navy arrived, Jason revealed that Memphis was already stepping into the role of protective older brother.

“After Navy was born, it was cool to see, Memphis is this protective brother,” he told Country Countdown USA. “If she wakes up crying, he’s running the door and waiting for someone to open it up and take care of her.”

In a May Instagram post, the Georgia native shared that his two youngest kids “could not be more different,” posting side-by-side snaps of Memphis chewing on a hairbrush and Navy relaxing on a cushion.

“These two could not be more different!” Jason wrote. “1 wild child and one laid back lil mama. This picture tells the whole story! #iloveit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 10, 2019 at 11:14pm PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / Danielle Del Valle