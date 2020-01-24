Jason Aldean Calls New House His Family’s ‘Forever Home’ (Exclusive)

It might be a few more months until Jason Aldean, his wife, Brittany Aldean, and their children, Memphis and Navy, can get into their new home, but when they do finally move, it will be for the last time. Aldean opened up to PopCulture.com about the massive new project, and why he is convinced the wait will be worth it in the end.

“It’s getting there,” Aldean told PopCulture.com. “We’ve been working on it for about two years and we finally are moving in in mid-May. We got it set up. This is going to be our forever home. We put everything we had into this, and making sure it was something really cool, that we love living in.”

Aldean, who is temporarily living in Kane Brown’s home, is currently at Luke Bryan‘s Crash My Playa, which is fitting since he enjoys spending a lot of time at his second home on the beach in Florida. Since there aren’t any beaches in land-locked Tennessee, Aldean decided to bring the beach, even if it is man-made, to his new house.

“We actually want our backyard to look like a Corona commercial, I think,” Aldean said. “We got big palm trees going in, in the back yard. We’ve got tiki bars, a pool; it’s going to be stocked. We can actually, probably film one of these Corona commercials in my back yard once it’s all fixed up.”

The Aldeans posted dreamy photos over the holidays of their Florida getaway, which is where Aldean feels most comfortable.

“We have a place deep down in Florida,” said the singer. “We like to go down there and spend a lot of time. My parents divorced when I was two. My dad lived in Florida the whole time I was growing up. I basically spent every summer of my life in Florida, at the beach. Now, when summertime rolls around, I like to be down in Florida. My plan is to live down there a lot during the summer. To me, that’s my home away from home. It’s where we like to be.”

Aldean was grateful to finally get to go to Crash My Playa, not only to perform, but to celebrate an upcoming milestone with Brittany.

“We’re coming up on our five year anniversary here in March, so we go back a little earlier,” Aldean noted. “It’s cool. We love Mexico, we love going down there. It’s just a crazy vibe. Decided be down there, playing with him and drink some beer.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Brent N. Clarke