Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan Pose in the Cold Ahead of Crash My Playa Beach Festival

With less than a week until Luke Bryan kicks off his annual Crash My Playa event, Bryan is posing with one of his fellow headliners, Jason Aldean, while they are eagerly anticipating the warm weather. The two friends posed in the cold, looking miserable, while Bryan smoked a big cigar.

“Who is ready to get out of the cold and head to Mexico next week with me and my buddy [Luke Bryan] for [Crash My Playa]?” Aldean posted on social media. “Mexico, Here we come!!”

The 2020 Crash My Playa marks Bryan’s sixth time hosting the event, but Aldean’s first time to join Bryan –– not that he wasn’t invited.

“What’s funny is, every time in the past couple of years – this is my third or fourth year to try to get Jason and he’s just decided to keep having children,” Bryan previously joked to PopCulture.com and other media. “So now that I think they’ve got their children up and going, he signed off. He and Brittany, they’re looking forward to it. And I’m looking forward to having them. Just me and him, when we toured together for two years, we just have a natural comfort around each other and there’s no telling what’s going to happen down in Crash My Playa.

“I mean, he may crash my playa, my party, my stage, and vice versa,” he added. “So I’m so happy to finally get Jason down there.”

Aldean might be headlining one of the nights, but fans will still get to see both of them, likely on multiple nights.

“The beauty of having Jason is the night he’s on stage, I can crash the stage and vice versa,” Bryan previously hinted. “He and I can play some old songs he and I used to play when we were on tour together. So, it’ll be real, real organic and authentic up there. It’s just gonna be fun hanging with Jason in Mexico, and I’m so glad he signed on to be a part of it.”

Crash My Playa will be held Jan. 22 to 25, and will also include performances by Old Dominion, Granger Smith, Dustin Lynch, Lee Brice and more. The event is sold out.

