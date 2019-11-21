Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan Open up Nashville Restaurant, E3 Chophouse

It’s open! Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan‘s new restaurant, E3 Chophouse, is open for business in Nashville. Aldean shared the good news on social media, along with a photo of an ice sculpture celebrating the grand opening.

“Our new restaurant [E3 Chophouse Nashville] is officially open,” Aldean posted. “Y’all come see us!”

Bryan also posted about the event, sharing a photo of him standing with Aldean and the third co-owner, MLB player Adam LaRoche.

“E3 grand opening. BOOM!!”

Both Aldean and Bryan already own their own restaurants, with Aldean owning Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, and Bryan owning his Luke’s 32 Bridge Food +Drink.

LaRoche, who is a good friend of both singers, already opened an E3 Chophouse in Colorado, but was eager to open a second location with the celebrities.

“Jason and Luke jokingly talked for years about opening an E3 Chophouse in Nashville, and over time those talks became more serious,” LaRoche said in a statement when announcing the partnership. “This is the town they call home, and they’re directly involved in the development and design of the restaurant. It’s come a long way from Luke wearing the E3 hat I made as a novelty many years ago, and we are humbled and excited to bring the restaurant to Music City.”

According to the E3 Chophouse website, the Nashville eatery will operate much like the one in Steamboat Springs, with LaRoche and his wife, Jenn, focusing on quality food, and offering other meats for customers to enjoy in their own home as well.

“The E3 Ranch started as a personal effort to be confident about what we were feeding our family,” said Adam LaRoche. “Jenn and I bought the ranch and decided to raise a few cattle naturally because we weren’t convinced that what was available at the grocery store was quality meat. My teammates heard about what we were doing and started requesting beef; word spread to other teams, and we found ourselves shipping 100 lbs. of beef at a time.

“The project quickly grew to the E3 Meat Company that’s available today for the general public to enjoy,” he continued. “We are committed to the total utilization of the steers we raise. We humanely raise healthy, happy cows, and nothing goes to waste.”

