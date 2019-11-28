Jason Aldean Is Living in Kane Brown’s Old House for Free Over the Holidays

Kane Brown is not only Jason Aldean‘s former opening act, and good friend, but Brown is also Aldean’s landlord. Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, are building their massive new house, and were living in a rental while waiting for their house to be finished, until Brown made an offer Aldean couldn’t refuse.

“Typically we always do our family Thanksgiving at our house, but we’re in the process of building our house, so we’re living in a rental house right now,” Aldean said on The Ty Bentli Show via Nash Country Daily. “We’re living in Kane Brown‘s old house right now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not only is Aldean living in Brown’s old house, which is conveniently close to Aldean’s sister, Kasi, and her husband, Chuck Wicks, but Brown isn’t charging Aldean any rent while he lives there!

“Kane just bought a new house, and he had a house he was trying to sell, so I was talking to him one day, and I said, ‘Man, I wish I had known you were buying a house — I’m paying rent — I’d rather pay it to you,’” said Aldean. “Plus, he lives very close to Chuck and Kasi. Where we were [renting] was probably 30 minutes away or so. And so, I was like, ‘Man, I wish I had known, I would have just paid you for a while,’ and he was like, ‘Man just move in. I don’t care, just move in to my house.’ So we moved in his house over there a couple of weeks ago and we’re gonna stay there until our house is built.”

Aldean and Brown, along with Brittany and Brown’s wife, Katelyn, have become close friends, with the Aldeans hosting the Brown’s baby shower for their new daughter, Kingsley.

“It was just a night to go out and celebrate with them,” Aldean previously told E! News. “As a new parent waiting on a baby, you’re nervous so it kind of gave Katelyn and Kane just a chance to let their hair down a little bit and just enjoy the night, and talk to some other people who are new [parents] and just kind of give them a little bit of encouragement that everything was gonna be cool. And everybody had a great time.”

No word yet when the Aldeans’ new house will be completed. Aldean will kick off his We Back Tour in January. Find dates on his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mat Hayward