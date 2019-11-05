Jason Aldean Will Likely Keep Fire Out of Future Tours After a Few Close Calls

When Jason Aldean kicks off his We Back Tour in early 2020, he plans to make the tour the biggest and best it can be, but within reason. After a few close calls on his previous Burning It Down Tour, Aldean vows to make safety his top priority, above anything else.

“There’s constantly things coming out that you can change it up. The fire thing I may stay away from for a while,” Aldean told PopCulture.com and other media. “We did that for the Burning It Down Tour, and we had a couple of close calls on that. I just felt lucky that we got out of that tour without any burns. We may put that on the back burner, no pun intended, for a while.”

Aldean just wrapped up his Ride All Night Tour. Although that tour sold out plenty of dates, the Georgia native is already planning how to make the We Back Tour the best it can be.

“I think that’s a yearly discussion for us,” Aldean noted. “We’ve toured every year, headlined a tour every year since 2008, 2009, whatever it’s been. So again, every year you’re trying to go out and figure out how to top what you did last time. Part of the fun of it is part of being creative and trying to something cool that nobody else is doing.

“So that’s always a conversation we always have every year,” he continued. “We want to go out and have our show the coolest thing people see all year. I say all the time, it’s almost like the iPhone, there’s always so much new stuff that comes out every year. As soon as we go, ‘Okay, we’re going to take this out,’ It’s like the next month, something cooler comes out and you’re like, ‘Damn, I wish we would have taken that out.’”

Aldean will be joined on the road by Morgan Wallen, who co-wrote Aldean’s “You Make It Easy,” and newcomer Riley Green, for at least the first leg of the tour.

“Riley, I really don’t know him well,” Aldean said. “I’ve met him a couple of times, but I don’t know much about him. That’s one of those things where we go into my manager’s office, we look at the big board and start looking at artists who we think are on the verge of having some success. We try to find those guys and pick them out before it actually happens, and hopefully while they’re out on tour with us is when the boom hits.”

