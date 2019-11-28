Jason Aldean Has an Important Job Every Thanksgiving

Every Thanksgiving, Jason Aldean has one job, and it’s perhaps the most important job. The “We Back” singer enjoys the holiday with his sister, Kasi Williams, and her husband, Chuck Wicks, with Aldean revealing he is in charge of the main course!

“I usually cook the turkeys. That’s usually my contribution,” Aldean told Radio.com. “I deep fry. I’m from the South. That’s the only way we know how to eat ’em.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aldean also enjoys a few cocktails on Thanksgiving day, although he insists he keeps safety as a top priority.

“It’s actually a really good combo. It works. It’s a good system,” Aldean added. “That’s kind of my thing: Eat, drink a little bit, watch football. It’s a pretty good combo. You should try it out.”

Aldean will likely cheat a bit on his healthy diet over the holidays, although he tries to maintain eating well, even with his busy schedule.

“We have a chef on the road with us so it’s pretty easy to eat out there,” Aldean told Parade. “I have a list of things that I want on the bus every week when I get on there. And then I just try to stick to it when I’m at home too. I’m not over the top with it. With me, it’s just more of just trying to pay attention to choosing healthier foods and cut out sugar. It’s pretty simple stuff.

“I’m not like all out,” he added, “but I think when you’re on the road, you just kind of have a tendency to get into bad habits of eating late at night and the kind of stuff you eat isn’t always the best for you.”

Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, won’t have to travel far for Thanksgiving dinner this year. The couple, along with their two children, Memphis and Navy, is living in a rental house owned by Kane Brown, while they wait for the building on their new house to be completed.

“Typically we always do our family Thanksgiving at our house, but we’re in the process of building our house, so we’re living in a rental house right now,” Aldean said on The Ty Bentli Show. “We’re living in Kane Brown’s old house right now.”

“Kane just bought a new house, and he had a house he was trying to sell, so I was talking to him one day, and I said, ‘Man, I wish I had known you were buying a house — I’m paying rent — I’d rather pay it to you,’” he continued. “Plus, he lives very close to Chuck and Kasi. Where we were [renting] was probably 30 minutes away or so. And so, I was like, ‘Man, I wish I had known, I would have just paid you for a while,’ and he was like, ‘Man just move in. I don’t care, just move in to my house.’ So we moved in his house over there a couple of weeks ago and we’re gonna stay there until our house is built.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Tran