Jason Aldean Posts Hilarious Photo of Memphis and Navy Visiting Santa Claus

Not everything goes according to plan, especially at Christmas! Jason Aldean just posted a hilarious photo of his youngest two children, Memphis and Navy, visiting Santa Claus, where his 10-month-old daughter wasn’t too thrilled with having to sit on Santa’s lap.

“Nailed it!” Aldean captioned the humorous picture.

Thankfully, the trip appears to have ultimately been a success. Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, also shared a photo of her two children, and although neither Memphis nor Navy looked too happy about their visit with Santa Claus, neither of them were crying either.

“My elves!” Brittany wrote.

The Aldeans are currently celebrating the Christmas season in a home formerly owned by Kane Brown, while they wait on the completion of their own massive new mansion. It may not seem ideal to undertake such a large project with two small children at home, but the timing made perfect sense to the “We Back” singer.

“We started building this house I guess a year and a half or so ago,” Aldean told Taste of Country. “It was just kind of our forever home. It’s where we want to be from now on and kind of raise our kids. It’s one of those things where I just said, ‘I’ve worked hard over the years. If we’re going to do this, let’s build what we want, and not sit here in five years and go, ‘Man, I wish he had done this or that.’ We made sure we knew exactly what we wanted and when, and started building it. Now I’m going, ‘Man, I wish we went a little smaller, just so we can be in our house, just because it’s taking forever to do this thing, but it will be great when it’s all said and done.

“Obviously the career I’ve had, and the people that have supported it, are the reasons that we get to have that house,” he added. “I’m very thankful for that. It’s going to be great, just the fact that I get to raise my kids there, and it gets to be there home forever, it’s cool.”

The Aldeans hope to be in their new house by summer.

