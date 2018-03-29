Jason Aldean Speaks Out on Gun Control: ‘There’s a Flaw in the System’

Jason Aldean is the artist most closely associated with the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting last fall. The Georgia native was on stage on Oct. 1 when gunman Stephan Paddock opened fire from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay, killing 58 and wounding hundreds more.

Aldean and his band fled the stage, with one of his band members later finding a bullet in his guitar. But even with the devastating event, Aldean isn’t ready to become the spokesperson for gun control.

“I’m not a politician,” he says (quote via People). “I’m not trying to push my own agenda. If I say that I believe this, I’m gonna pi– off half of the people, and if I say I believe that, I’m gonna pi– off the other half. I have my opinions, but what the hell do I know? I think everybody needs to sit down, stop pushing their own agendas, and figure out what will make it safer. When people can’t go to a damn movie or a concert and not worry about somebody shooting the place up, there’s a flaw in the system.”

The father of two daughters and newborn son, Memphis, does offer his thoughts on other factors that may be contributing to the increase in mass shootings.

“I’m not a pro [but] I think part of the issue is kids at home playing virtual reality games where they’re shooting people all day,” says Aldean. “They sit down for hours and hours, and that starts to become actual reality. Get out and throw a ball, you know what I’m saying? I think that’s part of the problem, but I don’t know.”

It’s Memphis, Aldean’s first child with his second wife, Brittany, who Aldean credits with helping him find healing after the Vegas incident.

“One of the things that helped me personally was the birth of my son,” Aldean maintains. “Within a couple of months, I saw the worst thing you could possibly experience and the best thing you could possibly experience, with him being born.”

The “You Make It Easy” singer will return to Las Vegas for the 2018 ACM Awards, where he is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, and he will also perform.

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Facebook/JasonAldean