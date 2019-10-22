Jason Aldean Releases ‘Got What I Got’ Lyric Video From Upcoming ‘9’ Album

Good news, Jason Aldean fans! The singer just dropped a lyric video for “Got What I Got.” The song is from Aldean’s upcoming ninth studio album, 9. Listen to the song in the clip below.

“Got What I Got” is the sixth song Aldean has shared ahead of the album’s Nov. 22 release date.

“I feel like this is a really, really great record, from top to bottom,” Aldean previously told PopCulture.com. “When I turned it into the label, I told them, ‘Man, you know, I hate going in and saying this is the best thing I’ve ever done, ’cause I feel like that’s pretty cliché for everybody to say when they turn in a new record, but I really feel like there’s something pretty special about this one.”

Aldean is proud of all of the tracks on 9, even if it did take him in a slightly different direction than some of his previous projects.

“It’s got 16 songs on the record,” he said on Cumulus’ Broadway’s Electric Barnyard. “This one took us a little while to record, just because there’s so many songs on it. I feel like with us, every time we go in to record a record, there’s a fine line of doing things that people have come to expect a little bit, but also making it fresh and new, and giving them things that they haven’t really heard yet, even though it’s kind of in the same vein.

“It’s still a Jason Aldean record, but it’s different,” he continued. “It’s familiar but different. I think on this album, we really found some great songs, and I think that’s where it starts. Once you find the songs, great songs, it starts to dictate how the album’s gonna shape up. There’s some really traditional sounding things.”

Aldean just wrapped up his Ride All Night Tour, and will enjoy a few months at home before he kicks off his We Back Tour in January, with both Morgan Wallen and Riley Green serving as his opening acts.

Aldean has previously dropped several of the 16 tracks from 9, including “Blame It On You,” “I Don’t Drink Anymore,” and his current single, “We Back,” which was co-written by Florida Georgia Line‘s frontman, Tyler Hubbard, along with Jordan Schmidt and the Warren Brothers. Pre-order the eclectic record, and download the songs Aldean has already released so far, by visiting his website.

