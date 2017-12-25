Jason Aldean and Family Wish You a Merry Christmas

Jason Aldean is wishing his fans a Merry Christmas!

The country star used Instagram Sunday night to share a holiday snap of his family, posting a photo of himself, wife Brittany Aldean, daughters Keeley and Kendyl and newborn son Memphis posing in front of a fully decorated tree and festive background.

“Merry Christmas everybody from the Aldean Crew,” he captioned the shot.

Brittany also used Instagram to share her own holiday moment, posting a photo of baby Memphis snuggled in a basket and wearing a Santa hat. In the shot, Memphis sleeps peacefully while nestled on a blanket.

“Merry Christmas,” Brittany wrote.

Jason and Brittany welcomed Memphis, their first child together, on Dec. 1, and the duo is quickly getting adjusted to life with a newborn, judging by a recent Instagram video Brittany shared of the duo shopping at Target on their first outing with their son.

“It’s like our second home,” Brittany told the camera of the store, with her husband adding, “It’s true.”

