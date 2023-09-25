Public Urination, Fights With Security Among Latest Incidents at Jason Aldean's Bar

Jason Aldean's downtown Nashville bar seems to be a hotspot for unsavory behavior. Opened in June 2018, Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar has been the scene of numerous incidents of criminal behavior and arrests, with Nashville police visiting the country music superstar's bar on at least four occasions in the past three months.

The most recent string of incidents at the bar began in July, when 21-year-old Richard Acosta was arrested and jailed for disorderly conduct. The Boulder, Colorado resident was taken into police custody on July 29, per Scoop Nashville, after he was seen on surveillance video throwing a bottle off of the bar's roof. The bottle nearly hit police, who were walking by the downtown location. Acosta was arrested and booked into the Metro Nashville Jail on a charge of disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $500, and the Davidson County Sheriff's Office gave him pre-trial release from their facility.

Just a few weeks later, on Aug, 13, police paid Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar another visit after 23-year-old Julian Hall was denied entry into the downtown hotspot. Police were flagged for help when Hall grew disruptive and refused to leave the premises, refusing to leave the building's curt ledge. After he was placed into custody, he reportedly told security staff that they were "lucky" he was arrested. Hall was booked into the Metro Nashville Jail and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. The Redford Township, Michigan resident's bond was set at $1,000.

Later that month, Thomas Colton Benefield of Antioch, Tennessee was arrested and charged assault and public indecency following an incident that occurred on July 14. According to Ali Ahmed, a victim in the incident, he was operating his hot dog cart on the street when a foul-smelling liquid splashed his face and body from above. When he looked up, he saw Benefield urinating from the rooftop bar with his member still in his hand. Security, who along with Ahmed flagged down police, also said they witnessed Benfield urinating. Benfield was thrown out of the bar and later confessed to police that he urinated, though he said, "there is no way that it reached him." He was booked on charges of assault and public indecency on Aug. 21.

The most recent incident at the bar involved 21-year-old Alexis Busha. Bush was arrested on Sept. 10 after police were called to the scene after she was involved in an incident with security. Busha, who was visibly intoxicated, reportedly made random statements and was aggressive when police spoke to her. She also approached a random woman as if to start a fight, police said. After she was placed under arrest, Busha remained aggressive with police as she was escorted to the patrol vehicle. She was charged public intoxication.

Located at the corner of Broadway and 3rd, Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar has been the scene of several police calls over the past several years, including violent and disruptive incidents. Back in 2019, the bar also faced controversy after a customer, Laura Murphy, accused the restaurant of racial profiling on social media. Murphy claimed that her husband, who is Black, was denied entrance while wearing a hoodie, even though other white patrons were allowed to enter wearing hoodies. Responding to the accusations, TC Restaurant Group said they "strive to be one of the most welcoming establishments in Nashville and are horrified by these reports."