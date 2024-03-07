Multiple Concerning Incidents at Jason Aldean's Nashville Bar So Far in 2024

Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville continues to be a frequent visit for police. After 2023 saw officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department respond to numerous disturbances at the downtown hotspot, located on Broadway, multiple concerning incidents, ranging from disorderly conduct to assault, have been reported at the country music superstar's bar within the first three months of 2024.

The string of recent incidents began as early as Jan. 1, when officers made numerous arrests, including at least three arrests on assault charges. Fort Campbell, Tennessee resident Christopher Jackson was arrested and charged with assault and possession of a handgun under the influence after he allegedly assaulted a security guard at the bar. According to Scoop Nashville, officers witnessed Jackson hit the security guard, and during the investigation, a firearm fell from Jackson's waistband. That same night, Travis Hawkins of Crew Lane in Manahawkin, New Jersey was booked into the Metro Nashville Jail on charges including criminal trespass and assault after he allegedly punched another person in the face after being asked to leave numerous times.

Hawkins, whose bond was set at $1,600, was one of several people to be arrested at Aldean's downtown Nashville bar for allegedly punching somebody. On Feb. 18, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute at the location. California native Andrea Melissa Romero was taken into police custody after allegedly punching her husband in the face during an argument. She was charged with domestic assault.

More recently, on March 3, Melanie Leanne Miller was booked on a citation and charged with public intoxication. According to officers, when they spoke with Miller at the scene, she told them she wanted "to make a report regarding people being homophobic at the bar." When officers attempted to get a taxi for Miller after completing the report, she refused. Officers said she smelled heavily of alcohol. She was arrested after officers deemed her a danger to herself and others.

The string of incidents in 2024, which have also included arrests on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, and resisting arrest, mark just the latest concerning incidents at Aldean's bar, which opened in 2018. Last year, officers made arrests on similar charges, as well as public indecency. In previous years, the bar has been the scene of several police calls, including violent and disruptive incidents.