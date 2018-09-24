Jason Aldean Reveals the Change He’s Making to His Tour Bus for Upcoming Baby

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr are currently expecting their second child together, and the country superstar shared that the couple's new arrival means a few changes are coming to his tour bus.

"It's got two cribs in the bus, which I never in the early days of my touring career thought I'd ever do that, but it's different," Aldean told PEOPLE at the iHeartMusic Festival in Las Vegas on Friday. "It's a lot different now than it was the early part of my career. Things are settled down."

"I got playpens sitting outside my bus on college football," he added. "I'm watching college football and [Memphis] is in the playpen. That was never a thing early on, so it's cool."

Aldean previously explained to Taste of Country Nights that his two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, didn't do too much traveling with him when they were younger because the singer simply didn't have the space.

"Back when [my daughters] were born, when I was touring I was on one bus with my whole band — there was 12 of us on a bus," he said. "So I wasn't in a position to be able to carry them out a whole lot back then."

Memphis recently joined his dad on the road for the singer's High Noon Neon Tour, which runs through the end of September, and Aldean wondered whether the experience will shape his son's musical future.

"He's going to be out there and grow up around it nonstop," he said. "It's going to be interesting to see what kind of musical skills he develops over the years."

In addition to his dad's musical talent, Memphis is likely to pick up his passion for college football as well.

A recent photo on Aldean's Instagram saw the pair decked out in Georgia Bulldogs gear ahead of the school's first game of the season, with Memphis rocking a backwards hat and jersey.

(Photo: Instagram / @jasonaldean)

"Gotta start em early!!!," Aldean wrote, adding the hashtag #godawgs.

Aldean's upcoming daughter will be his fourth child, and the star explained that he and Kerr wanted to give Memphis a sibling close to his own age.

"We're excited to have them close together in age and I think it's going to be fun and hopefully they'll grow up really close and have a built-in best friend," he said. "That's kind of what we were hoping for."

The couple revealed in August that they are expecting a girl, Kerr sharing the news with a video of Keeley and Kendyl hitting softballs filled with pink dust.

View this post on Instagram It’s a.....👶🏻💙💗 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Aug 12, 2018 at 3:56pm PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean