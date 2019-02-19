Jason Aldean Explains How He and Wife Brittany Came up With Unborn Baby’s Unusual Name

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany are currently expecting their second child together, and recently revealed that they have decided to name their soon-to-be-born daughter Navy Rome.

Speaking to SiriusXM host Storme Warren recently, Aldean opened up about his upcoming arrival, sharing that the idea for her name came about in a similar way to that of their first child together, 1-year-old son Memphis.

“We both would kind of put names in a pile and she would say ‘What do you think about this?’ and I’d say ‘I don’t like that,’” the singer recalled. “Roman was one of the names she liked for Memphis, and I wasn’t into it, so she had the name Navy for this go ’round and I thought that was cool. She goes “You didn’t let me name Memphis ‘Roman,’ so can we name her Rome?’”

Aldean agreed, and noted that he doesn’t mind that his kids won’t have to experience having a common name like he did.

“My name was so common growing up — there were always five ‘Jasons’ in my class, which I thought was so annoying,” he recalled. “I just wanted [my kids] to have names that weren’t super weird, but were just different enough to where there’s not gonna be a ton of people with that name.”

Along with Memphis, Aldean shares daughters Keeley and Kendyl with his ex-wife, so baby Navy’s arrival will add even more estrogen to the Aldean house.

“Me and Memphis are definitely outnumbered,” he joked to Warren. “It’s gonna be fun, we’re excited.”

The 41-year-old explained that when he was young, he didn’t have a big family as he was his mom’s only child and had a half-sister who he didn’t live with growing up, so he enjoys having a larger family as an adult.

“For me to have a big family like this, it’s pretty cool,” he said. “It wasn’t like that for me growing up — it’s a different vibe. We’re definitely excited.”

Aldean and his wife Brittany originally shared the news of Navy’s name at a baby shower for their little girl, which they held in November.

Brittany revealed her unborn daughter’s name with a photo of the décor from the bash, which featured palm leaves, bright coral balloons and a cake covered with Fruity Pebbles.

She later confirmed the moniker in a video with Kendyl when the pair announced the baby’s full moniker, Navy Rome Williams (Aldean’s full name is Jason Aldean Williams.)

