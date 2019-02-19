Watch Jason Aldean and Wife, Brittany, Reveal Gender of Upcoming Baby

Jason and Brittany Aldean have just revealed the gender of their upcoming baby – a girl! The “Drowns the Whiskey” singer and his wife shared the news on social media.

It’s a…..👶🏻💙💗 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Aug 12, 2018 at 3:56pm PDT

“Today we are doing a gender reveal,” Brittany shares, panning the camera to show their eight-month-old son Memphis along with Aldean’s two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kendy’s been, this is the only thing she’s talked about for the last month,” Jason quips.

“Are you excited?” Brittany asks the girls. “OK, Kendyl, what do you think it is?”

“A girl … We have a boy and he needs to have a sister,” the 10-year-old says.

“I’m going to go with girl,” Keeley adds. “Just because you’ve been a little sicker with this one than Memphis.”

Brittany then confides into the camera that she and her husband already know what the gender is, but that they wanted to do a big reveal for the girls. The proud father throws a special softball to Keeley, which explodes when she hits it with a bat, releasing a cloud of pink dust.

The couple has yet to announce a due date, but they did acknowledge that they had to use IVF to conceive, just like they did with Memphis.

“We tried for a year and a half,” Brittany shares in the popular Babes and Babies podcast. “No one really knows this, but we had to do in vitro, so it was the longest process. It was such a roller coaster, and I ended up, through it all, having endometriosis. After a year and a half of trying, they’re finally like, ‘We think you might have endometriosis.’ I’m like, ‘After all that, are you kidding me?’

“And so then I had to go and have a procedure done called a laparascopy, which is basically where they go in and they check for endometriosis, or any cysts or anything,” she continues. “And, I had Stage 2 out of Stage 4. So they got rid of that, and then I ended up getting pregnant.”

It may not have been easy for the Aldeans to expand their family, but the “Drowns the Whiskey” singer knew he wanted to give Memphis a sibling.

“After having our son, we knew we wanted to have two kids,” he notes. “I have my two older daughters already, so after Memphis was born we knew we wanted to have another one pretty quick — to go ahead and knock it out and have one that was a little closer in age to him.”

“I would much rather knock it out now while we’re used to having one in diapers and formula and all of that,” adds Aldean. “I think it’s tougher when you get out of that and wait a couple years and then have to go redo it all. … We just wanted them to be close in age, and we figured we’re already in that mindset now, so why not?”

Jason is currently headlining his High Noon Neon tour. Find dates at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tibrina Hobson