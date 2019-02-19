Jason Aldean’s Wife, Brittany, Still Hospitalized With Complications Following Baby’s Birth

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, is still hospitalized after giving birth to daughter, Navy Rome, on Monday, Feb. 4, but she is, thankfully, on the mend. Brittany shared a couple videos in an Instagram Story, revealing how serious things had gotten.

“When your labor goes amazing but then things go south,” Brittany shared in the first clip, showing a photo of her very swollen feet. “Still [in] hospital living with my trooper of a hubs and a precious little girl. One blood transfusion … and swollen everything,” along with the hashtag worth it.

In the second video, Brittany poked fun at the size of her feet, showing a GIF of three moving pigs heading towards a home.

“So we’ve been in the hospital for days now,” Brittany shared in the second video. “I’m ready to take these fat little piggies home.”

All kidding aside, Aldean and Brittany are grateful for their newborn, who, like her big brother Memphis, was conceived via in vitro fertilization.

“We tried for a year and a half,” Brittany recalled in the popular Babes and Babies podcast, recalling their frustration before they had Memphis. “No one really knows this, but we had to do in vitro, so it was the longest process. It was such a roller coaster, and I ended up, through it all, having endometriosis. After a year and a half of trying, they’re finally like, ‘We think you might have endometriosis.’ I’m like, ‘After all that, are you kidding me?’

“And so then I had to go and have a procedure done called a laparascopy, which is basically where they go in and they check for endometriosis, or any cysts or anything,” she continued. “And, I had Stage 2 out of Stage 4. So they got rid of that, and then I ended up getting pregnant.”

Memphis was only 14 months old when Navy Rome entered the world, but Aldean, who already has 15-year-old daughter Keeley, and 11-year-old daughter Kendyl, wanted to have two children close in age.

“After having our son, we knew we wanted to have two kids,” explained Aldean. “I have my two older daughters already, so after Memphis was born we knew we wanted to have another one pretty quick — to go ahead and knock it out and have one that was a little closer in age to him.”

“I would much rather knock it out now while we’re used to having one in diapers and formula and all of that,” he added. “I think it’s tougher when you get out of that and wait a couple years and then have to go redo it all. … We just wanted them to be close in age, and we figured we’re already in that mindset now, so why not?”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kravitz – 2018 ACMA