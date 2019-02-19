Jason and Brittany Aldean Update Fans on Life With Newborn Son

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany have been adjusting to having a newborn in their home over the past week, and they couldn’t be more excited.

Today was Memphis’ due date, but thankfully he came a week early so we get more time with him💙 You make life a trillion times better, little man!! We love you SO much👶🏻💋 #sleepyparents #ohsoblessed A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

Brittany gave birth to a son, Memphis Aldean, on Dec. 1, which was a week before his due date. She marked Memphis’ planned due date on Friday with a photo of their baby boy with his proud parents.

“Today was Memphis’ due date, but thankfully he came a week early so we get more time with him,” Brittany wrote. “You make life a trillion times better, little man!! We love you SO much.”

She added that she and the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer were “sleepy parents” and “oh so blessed.”

Memphis weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces at birth. Brittany previously stated that the day of his birth was “hands down the happiest day” of her life.