Jason Aldean’s Birthday Cake for Wife Brittany Is Hilarious

Jason Aldean‘s wife, Brittany Aldean, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, June 19, and her husband made sure to get the day started on the right note with something sweet.

Brittany used her Instagram to share a photo of the cake Jason had made for her, which featured the words “Happy Birthday Guuurl.”

“It’s perfect, @jasonaldean,” Brittany wrote along with a string of emojis.

The 32-year-old documented Jason’s cake-making on her Instagram Story, sharing a clip of the musician stirring a bowl of funfetti cake mix with a fork.

“It’s your birthday, not many places to buy a cake around her,” Jason told his wife.

“Are you mixing with a fork?” she asked, to which Jason replied, “What else do you mix with?”

“Fork is perfect,” Brittany said with a laugh, with Jason wishing her a Happy Birthday before the video ended.

“Uhhh is he not the cutest hubby ever,” Brittany captioned the clip.

Jason later wished his wife a Happy Birthday with a selfie of the pair on Instagram.

“Happy 32nd birthday to this beauty!” he wrote. “Thanks for being who you are. I love u so much and couldn’t imagine life without ya.”

The couple is currently on vacation with their family, which includes their two kids together, 1-year-old son Memphis and 4-month-old daughter Navy.

On Wednesday, Brittany used a beach photo of Memphis to thank her followers for their birthday wishes, posting a snap of her son rocking floaties, a backwards hat and a pair of sunglasses.

“32 and feeling FABULOUS,” the caption read. “Thanks for all the bday wishes.”

Jason and Brittany married in 2015, and the Shop Brittany Aldean designer recently opened up about life with her famous husband during a Q-and-A with fans on Instagram.

“He has the ability to be so calm in situations,” she shared when asked about her favorite qualities in her husband. “Literally…never raises his voice. Is NEVER disrespectful to me. He is a rugged, manly, southern, a TRUE guy’s guy…yet is so lovable. Loves his mama and family more than anything.”

As for how she handles the negativity that comes with social media, Brittany responded, “When you have heard every negative possible thing you can and called every name in the book…you learn to laugh it off. It’s not that serious. My people love me! Nothing else matters in this world.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean