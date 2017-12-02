Jason Aldean and Wife Welcome Baby Boy, Reveal First Photo

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr have welcomed a baby boy.

Kerr shared the first photo of the infant, named Memphis Aldean, on Instagram late Friday night.

“There are truly no words for the love we feel,” Kerr wrote. “Thanks for the amazing support, [Jason], and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging. …

Brittany added added that the child was born at 1:29 p.m. and weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces at birth. She said Friday was “hands down the happiest day” of her life.

Aldean also chimed in on the birth by sharing the same photo on his Instagram profile, as well.

“So blessed today to see my little man come into the world,” Aldean wrote. “In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what its all about. I can’t wait to see what life has in store for this kid.”

He also made sure that everyone knew that Kerr “was a rockstar” during the delivery.

Memphis is the couple’s first child together. Aldean has two daughters, 14-year-old Keely and 10-year-old Kendyl, from his previous marriage to Jessica Ann Ussery.