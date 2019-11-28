Jason Aldean Announces We Back Tour With Morgan Wallen and Riley Green

Jason Aldean has a few weeks left on his Ride All Night Tour, but he is already plotting his next tour! The Georgia native just announced he will kick off his We Back Tour on on Jan. 30, in Columbia, South Carolina, and will wrap up at least the first leg on March 14 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Morgan Wallen and Riley Green will join Aldean for all shows, with Dee Jay Silver once again joining the tour as well.
Aldean shared the good news on social media, showing off the tour logo with the announcement.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“Jason Aldean’s [We Back Tour] kicks off in January with special guests [Morgan Wallen], [Riley Green], & [Dee Jay Silver]. Get all the details on dates and cities below.”
Jason Aldean’s #WeBackTour kicks off in January with special guests @MorganWallen, @RileyGreenMusic, & @deejaysilver1! Get all the details on dates and cities below.— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) September 16, 2019
The tour is named after Aldean’s debut single from his upcoming 9 album, out on Nov. 22.
“As soon as I heard it, I knew it was something that we wanted to cut,” Aldean told PopCulture.com of the song, which was written by Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard, along with Jordan Schmidt and the Warren Brothers. “I didn’t necessarily know it was gonna be the first single at the time, but we just felt like it was time to come out with one of those big uptempos. I feel like that was when I came on the scene, in ’05. Our first single was ‘Hicktown’ and that was kind of where we made our mark was with those big party songs like that.
“The last couple albums, we’ve had some songs that went a different route,” he added. “They were really great songs, but it was kind of a different side of things that I do and I was feeling the itch a little bit to come back out with one of those big tempos, so this one was perfect.”
See a complete list of all of Aldean’s upcoming shows on his website.
We Back Tour dates:
Jan. 30 – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
Jan. 31 – Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Feb. 1 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
Feb. 6 – Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
Feb. 7 – CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
Feb. 8 – Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota
Feb. 13 – TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Illinois
Feb. 14 – QH Arena in Springfield, Missouri
Feb. 15 – InTrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas
Feb. 20 – Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia
Feb. 21 – John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
Feb. 27 – CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, Louisiana
Feb. 28 – Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Feb. 2 – First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
March 5 – Cajundome in Lafayette, Lousiana
March 6 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi
March 7 – BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi
March 12 – Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison, Wisconsin
March 13 – Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
March 14 – Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota
Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Kempin