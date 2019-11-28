Jason Aldean Announces We Back Tour With Morgan Wallen and Riley Green

Jason Aldean has a few weeks left on his Ride All Night Tour, but he is already plotting his next tour! The Georgia native just announced he will kick off his We Back Tour on on Jan. 30, in Columbia, South Carolina, and will wrap up at least the first leg on March 14 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Morgan Wallen and Riley Green will join Aldean for all shows, with Dee Jay Silver once again joining the tour as well.

Aldean shared the good news on social media, showing off the tour logo with the announcement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jason Aldean’s [We Back Tour] kicks off in January with special guests [Morgan Wallen], [Riley Green], & [Dee Jay Silver]. Get all the details on dates and cities below.”

Jason Aldean’s #WeBackTour kicks off in January with special guests @MorganWallen, @RileyGreenMusic, & @deejaysilver1! Get all the details on dates and cities below. — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) September 16, 2019

The tour is named after Aldean’s debut single from his upcoming 9 album, out on Nov. 22.

“As soon as I heard it, I knew it was something that we wanted to cut,” Aldean told PopCulture.com of the song, which was written by Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard, along with Jordan Schmidt and the Warren Brothers. “I didn’t necessarily know it was gonna be the first single at the time, but we just felt like it was time to come out with one of those big uptempos. I feel like that was when I came on the scene, in ’05. Our first single was ‘Hicktown’ and that was kind of where we made our mark was with those big party songs like that.

“The last couple albums, we’ve had some songs that went a different route,” he added. “They were really great songs, but it was kind of a different side of things that I do and I was feeling the itch a little bit to come back out with one of those big tempos, so this one was perfect.”

See a complete list of all of Aldean’s upcoming shows on his website.

We Back Tour dates:

Jan. 30 – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Jan. 31 – Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Feb. 1 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Feb. 6 – Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Feb. 7 – CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Feb. 8 – Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota

Feb. 13 – TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Illinois

Feb. 14 – QH Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Feb. 15 – InTrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Feb. 20 – Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia

Feb. 21 – John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

Feb. 27 – CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, Louisiana

Feb. 28 – Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Feb. 2 – First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

March 5 – Cajundome in Lafayette, Lousiana

March 6 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi

March 7 – BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi

March 12 – Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison, Wisconsin

March 13 – Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

March 14 – Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Kempin