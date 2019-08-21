Jason Aldean Announces Three Night Las Vegas Residency in December

Jason Aldean is heading to Las Vegas! The Georgia native announces a three-night residency, Ride All Night Vegas, kicking off on Dec. 6 and performing for three consecutive nights, wrapping up on Dec. 8.

“I’ve wanted to bring our show back to Vegas for a while now, and the timing feels right,” said Aldean in a statement. “We’re going to pack up the show, set it up for a couple days and hang out with our Vegas family. I’m looking forward to being back.”

The Vegas run comes after Aldean will wrap up his Ride All Night Tour, with both Kane Brown and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts. While it’s unclear who will be joining Aldean in Sin City, the seasoned performer knows how to entertain a crowd each night, even for those who have already seen him perform multiple times.

“I think for us, we’ve been doing this for so long now,” Aldean recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “Once it’s time for a tour to start, we just kind of fall right back into place. You can’t really throw any surprises at us anymore really. You know what I mean? It kind of is like clockwork.”

The 42-year-old has been headlining tours for over a decade, making him more and more comfortable each time he takes the stage.

“Maybe you’ve added some different songs into the show and your set’s different, some of those kind of things. That’s what really changes it up to me every year. We’re in that spot where when a tour kicks off for us, it’s kind of like riding a bike anymore,” he said. “It’s fun, but it’s also you don’t get too many nerves because you’ve been there, done that a lot of times before. We fall into place and get into a rhythm pretty quick.”

“A cool thing for me is to go out and you know who your guys are, you know once it’s show time what you’re going to do, where you going to go, and each tour is a little different just for the fact of you got different acts out there opening the shows,” he added.

Tickets for Ride All Night Vegas will be available to the general public beginning on Friday. The shows will be held at the Park Theater at Park MGM. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Denise Truscello