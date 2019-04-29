Jason Aldean Is Already Getting Memphis Ready for Professional Baseball

Jason Aldean’s son, Memphis, might be only a year old, but the singer is already getting him ready to play in his favorite sport: baseball! Aldean shared an adorable photo on social media, showing the toddler ready to throw a pitch.

“Gotta start them early,” Aldean captioned the photo. “Working on that pitching form and getting him ready for the 2036 MLB draft.”

Growing up, Aldean enjoyed sports as much as music, and thought he might be a professional baseball player at one time, instead of a singer.

“I guess my biggest obstacle was graduating,” Aldean shared at a media event earlier this year. “I was big into sports. Sports was always my thing. Music was my hobby at the time. It wasn’t something I really thought was going to turn into a lifelong career. I was more sports-oriented.”

The 42-year-old was offered a baseball scholarship, but knew he didn’t love academics enough to spend four more years in college. But that doesn’t mean his road to success was easy. The father of four, who has two daughters from his first marriage, and shares Memphis and his infant daughter, Navy Rome, with his second wife, Brittany Aldean, admits he almost gave up on music as well.

“I had a record deal and lost it and kept trying, almost getting there with other record labels, and then stuff would happen, so yeah, I mean, that’s frustrating,” he said, via CBS. “That’s frustrating for anybody and just frustrating to the point of, at the time, I had my oldest daughter was … I mean, she was just born, so that was kind of where I had to figure out something, a way to feed her.

“That was priority number one,” he continued. “There was a point where I was gonna move back to Georgia and go to work with my cousin and just try and re-assess some things and figure it out.”

Aldean might be the reigning ACM Artist of the Decade, but he still has ties to baseball. Aldean and Luke Bryan have teamed up with Adam LaRoche to open E3 Chophouse in Nashville. The restaurant is scheduled to be open this fall. Aldean also owns Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, located in the heart of downtown Nashville.

Aldean will hit the road next month on his Ride All Night Tour, with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts. Find dates at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty/Jason Koerner