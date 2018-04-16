Jason Aldean Wins 2018 ACM Award For Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean is the reigning ACM Award Entertainer of the Year! The “You Make It Easy” singer beat out Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban to take home the night’s highest honor.

The win, during the ceremony in Las Vegas, was even more meaningful to Aldean since it happened in the same city where the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting took place last fall, while Aldean was on stage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s been a rough year, and I just want to say thank you to everybody that reached out to us, that showed us love and support … It meant the world to us,” Aldean said when he accepted his honor. “To my Route 91 people, you guys are in our hearts always. I love you guys, and we love Las Vegas.”

Aldean has won the ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year for the last three years, fulfilling a dream he had since his career began.

“When I started in this business, two things I think I wanted was like, ‘Man, it’d be cool to have a platinum record on my wall, and it would be cool to win Entertainer of the Year,’” Aldean recently admitted. “That was just kind of like my personal thing. It does mean a lot. It means a lot when you get nominated for those things, and when you feel like your peers and everybody in the industry feels strongly enough about you to vote for you. More than anything, I think it just makes you feel good, like the acceptance you’re getting from everybody, and that’s a cool feeling.”

Still, if the Georgia native never won another trophy, he insists he would still keep making music.

“On the flip side of that, I would say if I never won an award ever, I still wouldn’t feel like my career was a failure,” added Aldean. “I don’t think I need the awards to validate my career, I guess is what I’m saying. It is a nice thing to have. It does make you feel good to get that pat on the back from the industry and the people in it. It definitely makes it more exciting when you go to an awards show, I will say that. It’s a lot cooler when you’re up for an award. It’s a lot more fun sitting out there watching the show, when you don’t know what’s coming.”

Aldean’s latest Rearview Town album was just released. He will kick off his High Noon Neon Tour on May 10. Dates are available on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/JasonAldean