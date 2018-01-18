Jason Aldean Announces 2018 High Noon Neon Tour

Jason Aldean is the latest country star to announce a summer tour, revealing that he is hitting the road with Lauren Alaina and Luke Combs for his High Noon Neon Tour.

“We named this tour after a song that’ll be on my next record,” Aldean said in a press release. “It reminds me of the bars I grew up playing in Georgia when I was getting started. We’re going to bring some of that raw energy out this summer with Luke and Lauren – I know we’re all ready.”

The trio is a perfect pairing, as all three artists have all landed at the top of the charts with their unique brand of country music and are sure to give fans a high-energy show.

The tour will begin on May 10 and tour the country and Canada before wrapping on Sept. 29 in Irvine, California.

Alaina previously joined Aldean on his 2012 My Kinda Party Tour, posting a throwback photo from the trek to announce their new venture. “Throwback to 2012 when Jason and I “tour” it up on the #MyKindaPartyTour,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to “duet” again. I’M SO EXCITED to announce I will be touring with @jasonaldean and @lukecombsmusic this summer.”

Combs is currently on the road on his Don’t Tempt Me With A Good Time Tour, while Alaina will hit the road next month as support for Cole Swindell on his Reason to Drink Tour.

See the full list of High Noon Neon Tour dates below.

5/10/2018 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

5/11/2018 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Arena

5/12/2018 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

5/17/2018 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/18/2018 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/19/2018 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

5/25/2018 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

5/26/2018 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

5/27/2018 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

7/13/2018 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/14/2018 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

7/15/2018 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/21/2018 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park

7/25/2018 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

7/26/2018 Orange Beach, AL The Amphitheater at the Wharf

7/27/2018 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

7/28/2018 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion

8/10/2018 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/11/2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

8/17/2018 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

8/18/2018 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/19/2018 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/23/2018 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

8/24/2018 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion

8/25/2018 Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion

9/7/2018 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

9/13/2018 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

9/14/2018 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/15/2018 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

9/20/2018 San Diego, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

9/22/2018 San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Amphitheater

9/27/2018 Sacramento, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

9/28/2018 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/29/2018 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com