Jana Kramer Updates Fans on Finding Her 'New Normal' After Filing for Divorce from Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Caussin last week after almost six years of marriage, and the country singer shared an update on how she's doing with fans on Instagram on Wednesday, April 28. Kramer used her Instagram Story to post a video message to her followers, which she captioned, "From the heart."

"Hey guys, it feels weird to be back on here," she began, thanking fans for "all of the comments and the DMs and the love." "I have to start getting used to my new normal and, I guess, forgive me for not really knowing how to walk that yet," Kramer shared. "You know, I'm really just trying to dive into books and my therapist and not put a band-aid on things because in order to fully grow, you have to grieve and heal," Kramer continued, adding in a caption that she "meant to say in order to heal you need to grieve."

"So I'm trying to just be really mindful of that and not distract myself with this, that and other," she continued. "But I do want to start getting back to having some normalcy, even in my new normal, so that's with you guys." The 37-year-old concluded, "Just thank you again, it means more to me than you know."

Kramer and Caussin married in 2015 and split one year later after infidelity by Caussin. He sought treatment for sex addiction and the pair renewed their vows in 2017. They share two children, 5-year-old daughter Jolie and 2-year-old son Jace. Kramer filed for divorce on April 20 and cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as reasons for the split. In her filing, obtained by PEOPLE, she asked the the court uphold a postnuptial agreement she and Caussin made and that she has primary custody of Jolie and Jace with allowed visitation times with their father. She also asked that Caussin cover her legal fees.

Kramer shared the news of her divorce with fans on Wednesday, April 21 in an Instagram post where she wrote that "it's time." "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she told her followers. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."