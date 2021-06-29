Jana Kramer Removing Multiple Tattoos Including Date of Wedding Anniversary

✖

Jana Kramer revealed to fans on Instagram this week that she is in the process of getting multiple tattoos removed, including the date of her wedding anniversary with estranged husband Mike Caussin and the date of their 5-year-old daughter Jolie's birth. Kramer posted videos of herself at a skin and laser practice in Tennessee and updated fans on the procedures she was having done, explaining that she was having Jolie's birth date removed ahead of a new tattoo honoring Jolie and Kramer and Caussin's 2-year-old son, Jace.

"What I'm getting removed is obviously the anniversary and then I am also getting the birth date removed because I'm gonna do a Jolie and Jace tattoo in a new area," Kramer said as one a doctor prepped the tattoos on the inside of her bicep to be removed. "I'm gonna dedicate a new area to Jolie and Jace, I'm excited." She also filmed the laser removing the tattoos as she held a cooling towel on her arm. Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in April after almost six years of marriage.

Their six-year anniversary would have been Saturday, May 22, and Kramer marked the occasion by declaring on Instagram that she feels "free." "Free. And not looking back," she captioned a photo of herself standing at the prow of a boat and throwing her hands in the air. The singer continued, "I thought not celebrating 6 years today would feel heavy and sad....and though there is sadness in the broken, there is more joy, happiness, freedom and self love than I’ve ever experienced. The weight has been lifted and I welcome the unknown, because there is so much beauty in what’s next." She finished her message by encouraging her followers to "Find your strength and set yourself free..."

Kramer has been open with her fans about life post-split, recently sharing how she deals with "hard days." "Being my true, own motivational speaker for myself even when there's hard days," she said during an interview with PEOPLE in 10.

The 37-year-old added that "having grace" with herself has also been a big help. "It's okay to have bad days, it's okay to celebrate and laugh and dance and feel all the feels because that's how you're going to get healthier and stronger on the other side," she explained. The Soccer Mom Madam star also noted the importance of taking care of her mental health. "The mind is so important and it's easy to stay in a depressed state but I tell myself today is going to be a great day and just being my own personal motivator… it's going to motivate my kids around me, it's going to motivate my friends around me," she said. "That's been really, really big for me."