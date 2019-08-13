Jana Kramer and Husband Mike Caussin Return to Nashville After Moving out West to Work on Their Marriage

Jana Kramer and her husband, former professional football player Mike Caussin, have returned to Nashville, after initially fleeing Music City because there were too many memories of Caussin’s infidelity.

“We moved to L.A. a couple years ago from Nashville because there were so many triggers in Nashville,” Kramer told PEOPLE. “We were like, all right, we just need to move away from this place and just kind of recharge, see where things are heading and then we’ll kind of go from there.”

The couple, who share 3-year-old daughter Jolie and infant son Jace, had their marriage rocked when Caussin came clean about multiple cheating incidents, resulting in the athlete entering intensive rehab for sex addiction. Since then, both Kramer and Caussin have been working hard on their marriage, before realizing they were ready to return to Music City.

“Once we had our second [child] and we were doing awesome work, we decided that we wanted to move back to Nashville. We thought that we were ready to come back,” Kramer acknowledged, adding that they wanted their children to be raised similarly to how both she and Caussin were raised.

“I’m from the Midwest,” said the singer. “My husband is from Virginia. We wanted our kids to be playing in the backyard.”

Kramer also admitted cost was a factor in their decision to leave California as well.

“We couldn’t really and truly afford what we wanted in L.A. And all of our friends are here in Nashville, and it just felt like it has always felt like home to us,” Kramer said. “Now that we’re back, it just feels right. We’re so solid now as a couple and as a family that this just seemed like the best thing for us.”

The couple decided to build a five-bedroom, five-bath house from the ground up – a trying experience for any marriage, let alone one that has already had its share of struggles.

“It was a little stressful at times,” Kramer conceded. “But I love the fact that we did it together and now we’re probably never going to build again.”

The family’s new house is massive, but Kramer has already picked her favorite spot to hang out in, especially after the children are in bed.

“My screened-in porch is my oasis,” Kramer said. “It’s just my place to unwind at the end of the night and have my glass of wine. It’s super comfortable. It’s super cozy.”

“It just feels right,” she added. “Every time I go out there, I just feel like myself and it’s my peaceful time when the babies go down. Mike always knows where to find me.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Davis