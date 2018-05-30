Jana Kramer Reveals How Husband Mike Caussin’s Infidelity Affects Their Sex Life

Jana Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, are revealing more details about how his infidelity affects every detail of their marriage, including their sex life. The couple share on her podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer that intimacy is still an area they struggle with, even after Caussin went to rehab for his issues, and the couple renewed their wedding vows earlier this year.

“A lot of it is communication and expectation,” Caussin says of their ongoing issues. “If we try to get in the space of reading each other’s mind, and ‘Oh, it’s been a couple days, we’re going to have sex,’ and that person isn’t in the mood or too tired or this or that, the other person feels let down. I know for me, the stereotype for men is that we’re just light switches, and we can, as soon as our wives or significant others say that, we’re like, ‘All right, let’s do it.’”

“Unfortunately the infidelity piece plays a part in this,” Kramer adds. “There’s times I do wanna have sex, and I play the game of waiting for you to come to me because I’m like ‘Well, you know, why doesn’t he want me? Why doesn’t he wanna sleep with me since he slept with someone else?’ I think that does play a part with my head.”

Kramer has heard from plenty of women in her shoes, and they all have the same thoughts when their partner doesn’t want to be intimate.

“We want to feel wanted and chosen, when y’all didn’t choose us,” the 34-year-old admits. “For me, I wish we could find someone that could help us get out of our heads … I’m like ‘I’m not pretty enough’ and I’m insecure. I’m like, ‘Why didn’t he choose me,’ and I feel rejected again.”

The former football player says it’s a myth that men are always in the mood for sex, and it’s one that has been destructive in his marriage.

“If it starts to become this planning thing, then I get in my head. It’s just anxiety built up to performing,” he concedes. “That’s something most men won’t really admit. I never connected sex and intimacy and love together before in my life.”

With only two years since Kramer found out her husband had been unfaithful, the “Dammit” singer says there is still a lot of repairing for Caussin to do to make their marriage solid and secure.

“I wanna feel chosen. A part of me is like ‘You left me, so now choose me. Jump on me,’” she tells Caussin. “That’s hard, but I also know in your mind, it’s been a long day and we have [daughter] Jolie, you’re tired, we’re tired, and maybe you just want to go to sleep. It’s not because you don’t think I’m pretty.”

While Caussin knows what he did was wrong, he insists it wasn’t because he didn’t have feelings for Kramer.

“I knew I really liked a girl when I started having issues. It was an alarm clock going off in my body,” he says. “That’s why I’ve been unfaithful in every relationship I’ve ever had. It sucks.”

“I’ve cheated plenty in my past,” adds Kramer. Although she isn’t proud of the poor choices she made, she was determined this time was going to be different. “I was like, ‘Look I’m gonna be honest.

“I want to be different in this relationship,” she recalls telling Caussin. “I want to love you, only love you and be with you.’ What hurt was that he said the same thing.”

The former star of One Tree Hill says it’s important for Caussin to keep reaching out to her, trying to repair the damage that was done by his unfaithfulness.

“I want you to choose me, because I haven’t felt chosen in our relationship, so that’s where I feel like infidelity has screwed up our sex life,” she tells him. “I feel like we’re getting to a place now where it is something I can try more. But here’s my issue with it: when I have done it, my biggest thing is, when he rejects me, I get furious, because I’m like, ‘Oh, you’re rejecting me? You did not reject them. And so when I get rejected, I’m telling you right now, if I start to try and I get rejected, it won’t be pretty, because I’m gonna be upset, and I have been before, when I have tried.”

The couple know they have work to do, but are both committed to their marriage.”Our hearts are still in the same place,” says Caussin. “We still want the same things. We’re taking the hardest road to get there.”