Jana Kramer Admits She Wanted Another Girl Before Birth of Son, Jace

Jana Kramer was already a mom to daughter Jolie when she found out she was pregnant again last year. Kramer, who gave birth to son, Jace, in November, is now thrilled to have both a girl and a boy, but she admits she initially was disappointed she wasn’t having another daughter.

“Mommas boy and I’m soaking in every minute,” Kramer wrote, along with a photo of her holding her baby boy. “How is he going to be 5 months in a little over a week!?! Insane how fast it’s going but also how much I LOVE being a boy mom already. Real talk, I really wanted another girl….BUT, after having Jace, I seriously want a million more boys.

“I’m OBSESSED with him and I can’t imagine not having this little guy,” she continued. “I’m so grateful we were blessed with another baby and I’m beyond blessed it was a boy. I can already tell the momma son relationship is unlike any other! His future wife is screwed because I will be a monster in law because he’s my baby boyyyyyy!!!!!!”

Kramer is back at radio with a new single, “Beautiful Lies,” which resonated with her because of the lies her husband, Mike Caussin, told about his infidelity.

“This song is all about that moment when I didn’t want to believe what I was hearing,” Kramer said of the song. “That moment when even though there were already so many lies – what I would give to be told beautiful lies so the truth wouldn’t hurt so bad.”

Caussin’s recovery from sex addiction has been an ongoing discussion on Kramer’s popular Whine Down with Kramer podcast, where Caussin recently revealed the moment he knew he needed to get help.

“Jana kind of gave me an ultimatum when everything came out, and she discovered everything,” Caussin recalled. “She looked at me and said, ‘You need to go somewhere. Basically, you need to figure out what’s going on and what this is, or I’m gone, period.”

The couple is getting ready to take Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin on the road, where they will share their stories from stage.

“Our podcast has been so well received by fans from all over and we wanted to be able to share that experience up close and personal,” Kramer said. “This limited tour not only gives us a chance to meet and interact with the fans who have supported the podcast but also allows me to go back to my music roots and perform in an intimate setting.”

Find dates at JanaKramer.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / JB Lacroix