Jake Owen Slams Internet Troll Who Complains After He Voices Support for LGBT Community

Jake Owen had strong words for one internet troll, who criticized his support of the LGBT community. It all started when Owen shared a heart-warming message on social media, encouraging love and acceptance during Pride Month.

“Some of my closest friends and coworkers, are part of the #lgbt community and I couldn’t be more happy for the progress they have made,” Owen wrote. “I’m inspired by people loving people no matter who you are. I BELIEVE the world needs more love. No matter where it comes from.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So with that said, I googled ‘gayest’ songs of all time and the boys and I decided to put our country spin on Cher’s ‘Believe,’” he continued. “Hope you dig. I plan on releasing all of these backstage random songs we’ve created very very soon. Stay tuned friends, and most importantly, love everyone.”

Owen immediately earned plenty of positive comments from his fans, but one user complained about his accepting stance, saying she regretted she would be attending his show later this week in Glen Allen, Virginia.

“Suddenly I feel sick that I have tickets to your show here on Thursday night,” she wrote, also alleging that Owen deleted one of her comments, prompting a response from the singer.

“I’m sorry you feel sick that you have tickets to my show Thursday night,” Owen wrote. “Maybe it would do you good to come out, smile, laugh, sing a long with a bunch of strangers that are all going through what we call ‘life.’ I definitely didn’t delete your comment or anyone’s comment from this feed. It’s really only you and few other ignorant people that make yourself look silly.”

Owen definitely took the high road, inviting her to meet him while at his concert.

“If you make it out to my show, come give me a hug,” said the singer. “You need one. If you decide not to come, trust me… we will all be okay. We like to share our shows with people that are kind, and loving.”

Owen has several shows scheduled over the summer. Find dates at JakeOwen.net.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Kevin Winter