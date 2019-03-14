Jake Owen’s Upcoming New Album Includes Collaboration With Kid Rock

Jake Owen’s upcoming new Greetings From…Jake album includes a surprise collaboration with Kid Rock! The pair sing on a song called “Grass Is Always Greener,” co-written by Kid Rock and Owen. Owen just released the track list for his sixth studio album, sharing it on Facebook first in the form of a postcard.

“Y’all ready? New album out 3.29.19,” Owen wrote. “Never been this excited for a record release. Thanks to all the writers and folks who’ve been a part of this. Love y’all.”

Greetings From…Jake marks Owen’s first release on Big Loud Records, and is the record he is most proud to have made.

“Greetings From…Jake is a pure representation of who I am, where I’ve been, what I love and where I am going,” Owen told The Tennessean. “It’s a fresh hello from a point in my career where I feel so comfortable and fulfilled. I cannot wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been cooking up.”

The news of Greetings From…Jake was a likely relief to Owen’s fans, after he previously hinted that he might not make any more full-length projects.

“I’m all for albums; I love albums,” Owen told All Access. “I think people that truly understand a great album and make a great album are very admirable, but I also feel like right now it’s a world where people are picking what they want, and if you can give them individual, quality tunes, why not?

“It’s no different than giving them individually on an album,” he added. “People don’t have the time and focus these days to hone in on something for an hour, so I’m hitting people three minutes at a time.”

Greetings From…Jake includes Owen’s previous No. 1 single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” as well as his current single, “Down to the Honkytonk,” which is nominated for an ACM Award, for Single of the Year.

See a complete track list below, and pre-order Greetings From…Jake at his official website.

Greetings From…Jake Track List:

Down To The Honkytonk (Luke Laird, Rodney Clawson, Shane McAnally)

Ain’t Here To Talk (Jesse Frasure, Brett Tyler, Michael Hardy)

Catch A Cold One (Jon Nite, Josh Thompson, Justin Ebach)

I Was Jack (You Were Diane) (Craig Wiseman, David Ray, Jody Stevens, John Mellencamp, Tommy Cecil)

Grass Is Always Greener (feat. Kid Rock) (Ben Burgess, Jaren Johnston, Robert Ritchie, Alysa Vanderheym)

Homemade (Bobby Pinson, Drew Parker, Jared Mullins, Ben Goldsmith)

Drink All Day (Daniel Ross, Ernest K Smith, Brian Kelley, Josh Miller)

That’s On Me (Laura Veltz, Benjy Davis, Matt Dragstrem)

Señorita (feat. Lele Pons) (Nolan Sipe, Nathan Spicer, Ben Caver)

In It (Jimmy Robbins, Josh Thompson, Laura Veltz)

River of Time (Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip, Marv Green)

Made for You (Benjy Davis, Joey Hyde, Neil Medley)

Mexico in Our Minds (Jaren Johnston, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley

Damn (David Lee Murphy, Jake Owen, Brett James)

Photo Credit: Getty images/Christopher Polk